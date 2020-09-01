Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 287.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after buying an additional 22,940 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ABIOMED by 17.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ABIOMED by 17.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in ABIOMED by 60.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ABIOMED by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 184,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,742,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of ABIOMED to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of ABIOMED to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.40.

In other news, Director Dorothy E. Puhy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $2,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,104,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total transaction of $606,820.00. Insiders sold a total of 110,250 shares of company stock worth $33,815,313 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $307.62 on Tuesday. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $319.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 81.46, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $299.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.08.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.38. ABIOMED had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.