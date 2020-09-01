BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,296 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of BP Midstream Partners worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BPMP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in BP Midstream Partners by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in BP Midstream Partners by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 95.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 9,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.03% of the company’s stock.

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE BPMP opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.25. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $17.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 133.28% and a return on equity of 73.28%. The business had revenue of $30.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.77%. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.