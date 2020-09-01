Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,014 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 36,260 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,404,651 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $42,989,000 after buying an additional 390,833 shares during the period. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth $3,029,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth $2,534,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,101,412 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $30,270,000 after purchasing an additional 251,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 101,837.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206,933 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 206,730 shares during the last quarter. 13.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NUV stock opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $11.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

