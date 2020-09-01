Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,352 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $258.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BofA Securities lowered shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $296.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.48. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.99. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.88 and a 12-month high of $326.36.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $352.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.50 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 81.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Simon Beard sold 4,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.19, for a total value of $1,452,087.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.08, for a total transaction of $2,072,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,021 shares in the company, valued at $11,553,337.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,277 shares of company stock worth $17,612,897. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

