Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,135 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,205 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of MasTec worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in MasTec in the second quarter valued at about $576,323,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in MasTec by 1,005.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,421,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,056 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MasTec in the first quarter valued at about $14,016,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MasTec by 74.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,509,000 after purchasing an additional 749,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 236.4% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 763,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,237,000 after acquiring an additional 536,221 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTZ. B. Riley boosted their price target on MasTec from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on MasTec from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on MasTec from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.62.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $46.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.77. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $73.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.39.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

