Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 535 Shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter worth $109,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 15.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 129,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,306,000 after acquiring an additional 17,556 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 47.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,016,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,819,000 after acquiring an additional 326,026 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 105,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at about $319,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $77.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.34. Oshkosh Corp has a 1-year low of $46.72 and a 1-year high of $95.62.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 14.44%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oshkosh from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

