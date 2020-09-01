Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,739 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Zendesk by 792.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,765,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231,978 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zendesk by 99.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,202,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,814 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 17.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,218,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,051,000 after purchasing an additional 943,914 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Zendesk by 146.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,261,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,779,000 after purchasing an additional 749,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Zendesk during the first quarter worth $42,854,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $91.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Zendesk from $80.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Zendesk from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Zendesk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.68.

In other news, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $34,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Carl Bass sold 2,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $203,910.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,272.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 112,169 shares of company stock worth $9,905,224 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $96.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Zendesk Inc has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $101.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $246.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.82 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zendesk Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

