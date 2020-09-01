Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Position Increased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,530 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 38,892 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 909 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Applied Materials from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $61.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $69.90.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 20,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $1,210,231.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.