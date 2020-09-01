Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 2,131.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,957 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 409.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $38,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,887,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,228,274.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $88,704,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,151 shares in the company, valued at $769,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra raised Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.68.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $68.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $135.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.25.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.82) by ($1.31). The business had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.88 million. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was down 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

