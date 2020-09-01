Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,720,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,039,000 after purchasing an additional 309,287 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hasbro by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,537,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,227,000 after purchasing an additional 215,965 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,842,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,935,000 after purchasing an additional 190,606 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth $154,444,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,137,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,671,000 after buying an additional 146,578 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $78.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.15. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $123.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $860.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

HAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut shares of Hasbro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.76.

In other Hasbro news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $65,120.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

