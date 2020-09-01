Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 25,355 Shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,355 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 381,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 13,391 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 7.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 137,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 9.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 10,941 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 6.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the period.

Get Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund alerts:

Shares of NBH stock opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $16.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.