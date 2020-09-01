Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 33,388 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 237.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,388 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 876.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 441.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ALK opened at $38.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average of $37.05. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.39) by ($0.15). Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -8.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,595.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

