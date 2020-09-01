Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,565 Shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,866 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 16,563 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 15,312 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,109,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 26,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.17.

AWI stock opened at $73.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.13. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $111.46.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.16). Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 56.59% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $202.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.