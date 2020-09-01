Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,318 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 12.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 19.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 49,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 4.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd stock opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.28. Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $15.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

