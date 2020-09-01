Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 325.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,596 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,755 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 308 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3,447.4% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 674 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPE. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upgraded Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Expedia Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Expedia Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.46.

EXPE stock opened at $98.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.39. Expedia Group Inc has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $139.88.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The online travel company reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.76) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.00 million. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc will post -9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $65,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,642.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $228,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,861.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

