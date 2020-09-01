Advisors Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.69 Million Position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2020

Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 382,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Diversified Healthcare Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $8.00 to $2.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diversified Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

DHC opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $929.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.14.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.05%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

