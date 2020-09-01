Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,286,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $598,882,000 after buying an additional 171,747 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,555,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $271,419,000 after purchasing an additional 106,613 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,932,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 420,451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,365,000 after acquiring an additional 19,884 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 337,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,965,000 after acquiring an additional 99,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $151.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.36. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $147.14 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($2.86). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 29.41%.

HII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.13.

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 543 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $91,338.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,097 shares in the company, valued at $352,736.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

