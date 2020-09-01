Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 10.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at $11,183,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,009,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock worth $6,726,372 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DE stock opened at $210.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.02. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $212.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

Several research firms have commented on DE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.82.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

