Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,483 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of South Jersey Industries worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 23.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 12.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. 83.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SJI opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. South Jersey Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $33.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.88.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $259.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.19 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 7.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SJI. Mizuho began coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.29.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

