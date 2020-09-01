BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus (NYSE:BGR) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus (NYSE:BGR) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,884 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BGR. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus during the first quarter valued at about $684,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Get BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus alerts:

Shares of BGR stock opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.48. BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $12.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%.

BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus Profile

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.