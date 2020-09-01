Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the second quarter worth about $219,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 1.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 231.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 85,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 59,573 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 217.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 62,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $63.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.48. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.80. Syneos Health Inc has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $74.25.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.54.

In related news, insider Michelle Keefe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $88,665.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,685.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 10,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $669,505.23. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,962 shares of company stock worth $1,061,722. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

