Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 141,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 29,070 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 136,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 123,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 62,889 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 96,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 15,873 shares during the period.

Shares of BBK stock opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.96.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular federal income taxes.

