California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Snap-on worth $16,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

SNA stock opened at $148.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.36. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $90.72 and a 12-month high of $172.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.03.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $724.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.97 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNA. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Snap-on from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.33.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 28,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total transaction of $3,866,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 27,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $4,141,791.50. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

