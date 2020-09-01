California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 448,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,798 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of AmeriCold Realty Trust worth $16,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 381.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 102.9% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 342.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 297.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period.

Get AmeriCold Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $373,721.60. Also, insider David Keith Stuver sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $401,671.88. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

NYSE COLD opened at $38.35 on Tuesday. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.66 and a 200-day moving average of $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.18.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.17). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $482.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.