California Public Employees Retirement System Has $17.69 Million Stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 299,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,920 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Entegris were worth $17,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Entegris by 249.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,213,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719,465 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Entegris by 23.8% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,112,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,131,000 after acquiring an additional 790,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Entegris by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,340,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,196,000 after acquiring an additional 664,335 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Entegris by 14.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,680,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,534,000 after acquiring an additional 579,623 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Entegris by 422.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 663,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,714,000 after acquiring an additional 536,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $66.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.56. Entegris Inc has a 1-year low of $38.12 and a 1-year high of $74.28.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 13.51%. Entegris’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Entegris Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 28th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENTG. CL King upped their price target on Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Craig Hallum cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Entegris from $63.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $58,390.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,638.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 118,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $8,509,736.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,931,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,463 shares of company stock worth $13,856,797. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

