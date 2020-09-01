California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 9,686 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,686 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Textron worth $16,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Textron during the first quarter worth about $891,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Textron by 1.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Textron by 3.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after buying an additional 18,170 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 13.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Textron by 46.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 67,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 21,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TXT shares. ValuEngine cut Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Textron from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.18.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.98. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $52.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.01%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.14%.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

