California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 12,506 Shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 932,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,506 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Equitable were worth $17,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Equitable by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,726,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,298,000 after purchasing an additional 788,480 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 11.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,099,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,997 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 23.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,938,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,752,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,822,000 after acquiring an additional 735,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 25.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,837,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,064 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equitable from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Equitable from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Equitable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Equitable in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.06. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.76.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of ($2,530.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equitable’s revenue for the quarter was down 180.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

