California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 3,447 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Quidel worth $18,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Quidel during the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Quidel during the second quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Quidel by 26.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Quidel by 176.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after buying an additional 31,899 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Quidel during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,995,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QDEL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

QDEL stock opened at $175.96 on Tuesday. Quidel Co. has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $306.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.65. Quidel had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $201.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quidel news, Director Edward L. Michael purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $288.12 per share, with a total value of $1,008,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,764.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $160.33 per share, for a total transaction of $801,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 445,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,478,801.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 13,500 shares of company stock worth $2,980,670 and sold 28,848 shares worth $8,058,196. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

