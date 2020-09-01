Coty Inc Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Coty in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 31st. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.39). Coty had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $560.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 62.8% on a year-over-year basis.

COTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.79.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Coty has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $13.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Coty by 53.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 27.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

