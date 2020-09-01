Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Steel Dynamics in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 30th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ FY2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cfra upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Steel Dynamics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $29.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average is $25.76. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $35.78.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,121,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,639 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,232 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,662 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 262.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,111,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000,000 after purchasing an additional 805,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,949,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,941,000 after purchasing an additional 802,934 shares during the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

