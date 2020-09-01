Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report issued on Sunday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.83 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.07 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.35.

Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $141.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.43.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.10). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 31.57%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 19.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 16.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

