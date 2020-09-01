Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Regency Centers Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:REG)

Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Regency Centers in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regency Centers’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.23.

Shares of REG stock opened at $39.71 on Tuesday. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $70.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.67). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,440,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,218,000 after acquiring an additional 131,052 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,497,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,226,000 after purchasing an additional 51,117 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,911,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,615,000 after purchasing an additional 881,939 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,702,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,864,000 after purchasing an additional 263,642 shares during the period. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 727,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,762,833.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H Craig Ramey sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $72,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,750 shares of company stock worth $1,238,360 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.50%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.