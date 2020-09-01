FY2020 Earnings Forecast for TSINGTAO BREWER/S Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:TSGTY)

TSINGTAO BREWER/S (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TSINGTAO BREWER/S in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yuan now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TSINGTAO BREWER/S’s FY2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TSINGTAO BREWER/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th.
Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.
