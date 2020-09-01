FY2020 Earnings Forecast for TSINGTAO BREWER/S Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:TSGTY)

TSINGTAO BREWER/S (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TSINGTAO BREWER/S in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yuan now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TSINGTAO BREWER/S’s FY2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TSINGTAO BREWER/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th.

OTCMKTS:TSGTY opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.48. TSINGTAO BREWER/S has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $47.68. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 0.82.

About TSINGTAO BREWER/S

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

