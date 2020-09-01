FY2020 EPS Estimates for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Boosted by KeyCorp

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Commercial Metals in a research report issued on Sunday, August 30th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.35. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

CMC has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Commercial Metals from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.56.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $20.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.27. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.42.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 52,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,186.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMC. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 535,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 225,214 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 64,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $660,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 12,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 696.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 67,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 59,219 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

