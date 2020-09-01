FY2020 EPS Estimates for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Acadia Realty Trust in a report released on Sunday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.17 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AKR. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Shares of AKR opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.44. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $29.55. The firm has a market cap of $998.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 1.99%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. 99.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

