RPT Realty Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (NYSE:RPT)

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for RPT Realty in a research note issued on Sunday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RPT Realty’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RPT. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPT Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.90.

RPT opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.24. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $15.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 35.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 159,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 18,199 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 68,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 34,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.