RPT Realty Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (NYSE:RPT)

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for RPT Realty in a research note issued on Sunday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RPT Realty’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RPT. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPT Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.90.

RPT opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.24. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $15.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 35.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 159,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 18,199 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 68,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 34,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Earnings History and Estimates for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 12,506 Shares of Equitable Holdings Inc
California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 12,506 Shares of Equitable Holdings Inc
California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 3,447 Shares of Quidel Co.
California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 3,447 Shares of Quidel Co.
Coty Inc Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of Per Share
Coty Inc Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of Per Share
Steel Dynamics, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share
Steel Dynamics, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share
Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust
Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Regency Centers Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Regency Centers Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report