Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical in a research report issued on Sunday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Lui. C forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sino Biopharmaceutical’s FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

SBMFF has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sino Biopharmaceutical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sino Biopharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Sino Biopharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.25.

Sino Biopharmaceutical stock opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells Chinese medicines and chemical medicines in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates in Modernized Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others segments. Its principal products include hepatitis medicines, such as Runzhong dispersible tablets, Tianqingganmei injections, Tianqingganping enteric capsules, Tianding tablets, Mingzheng capsules, and Ganlixin injections and capsules; and cardio-cerebral medicines comprising Kaishi injections, Yilunping and Tuotuo tablets, Tianqingning injections, and Beraprost Sodium tablets; and oncology medicines consisting of Zhiruo, Saiweijian, Tianqingyitai, and Qingweike injections, as well as Shoufu and Yinishu tablets, and Gelike capsules.

