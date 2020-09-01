Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kimco Realty in a report issued on Sunday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Compass Point upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.53.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.35 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 93.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

In other Kimco Realty news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $71,398,336.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 297.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

