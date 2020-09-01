Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report issued on Sunday, August 30th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.53. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s FY2020 earnings at $6.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RS. Deutsche Bank raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $104.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12 month low of $70.57 and a 12 month high of $122.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 24.18%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 296.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 32.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Earnings History and Estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS)

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 12,506 Shares of Equitable Holdings Inc
California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 12,506 Shares of Equitable Holdings Inc
California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 3,447 Shares of Quidel Co.
California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 3,447 Shares of Quidel Co.
Coty Inc Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of Per Share
Coty Inc Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of Per Share
Steel Dynamics, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share
Steel Dynamics, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share
Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust
Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Regency Centers Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Regency Centers Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report