Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report issued on Sunday, August 30th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.53. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s FY2020 earnings at $6.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RS. Deutsche Bank raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $104.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12 month low of $70.57 and a 12 month high of $122.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 24.18%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 296.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 32.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

