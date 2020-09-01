Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:WEICY)

WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:WEICY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR in a report released on Sunday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

WEICY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

WEICY opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR has a twelve month low of $10.93 and a twelve month high of $18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.40.

WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR Company Profile

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. designs, develops, produces, sells, and repairs diesel engines and related parts, automobiles, and other automobile components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Diesel Engines, Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components, Other Components, Import & Export Services, and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution segments.

