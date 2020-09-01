Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,883 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $268,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 16.6% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 11,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 2,410.8% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 12,319 shares during the period. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $35.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.41. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $46.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 29.49%. The company had revenue of $189.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director Sherry Leigh Cladouhos bought 1,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

GBCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

