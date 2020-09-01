Assetmark Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,700 Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY)

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 30,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 51,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 111,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter.

ETY opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $12.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average is $10.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

