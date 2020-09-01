California Public Employees Retirement System Takes $18.98 Million Position in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH)

California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 550,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,983,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of DISH Network at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,638,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $881,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,498,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $723,000. Institutional investors own 43.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on DISH. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of DISH Network from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.92.

NASDAQ DISH opened at $35.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.71. DISH Network Corp has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $42.62.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DISH Network Corp will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

