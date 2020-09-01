BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 18,822 Shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,822 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 228.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 256.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 4,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total transaction of $181,377.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 31,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $1,233,915.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,663 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,992 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $31.50 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Duke Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $38.55 on Tuesday. Duke Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $40.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $226.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.54 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 39.78%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.28%.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

