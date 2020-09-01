Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Position Increased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 303.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPD opened at $88.39 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $52.55 and a one year high of $89.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.87 and its 200-day moving average is $74.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXPD. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.71.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 196,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $16,905,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 50,930 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $4,425,307.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 447,872 shares of company stock worth $38,374,148 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

