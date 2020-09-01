Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,380,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,399 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 49.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,940,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,591 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,934,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,921,000 after purchasing an additional 384,428 shares in the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 30.6% in the first quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 1,258,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,148,000 after purchasing an additional 294,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Asia LLC boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 81.5% in the second quarter. Newport Asia LLC now owns 1,241,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,502,000 after purchasing an additional 557,400 shares in the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HTHT. BofA Securities upgraded Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.62.

Huazhu Group stock opened at $44.73 on Tuesday. Huazhu Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $45.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.02.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported ($3.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($2.22). Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Huazhu Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Ltd will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

