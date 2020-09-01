BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 45.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at $544,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Qorvo by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 65,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after buying an additional 43,508 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth $506,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth $5,793,000. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $112,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,935 shares in the company, valued at $556,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,555 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total value of $598,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,592,475.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,312 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,889 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $128.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.71 and a 200-day moving average of $104.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Qorvo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.54 and a fifty-two week high of $136.06.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $787.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.91 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

QRVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Qorvo from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Qorvo from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.57.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

