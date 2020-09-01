Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth $2,555,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 24,394 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 90,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,355,000 after acquiring an additional 49,533 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth $2,861,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SUI opened at $149.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.53. Sun Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $95.34 and a 12-month high of $173.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $303.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SUI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.20.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $578,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

