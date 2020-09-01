BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 3,389 Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 49.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in W. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Wayfair by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Shares of NYSE W opened at $296.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.49, a PEG ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 3.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $278.59 and a 200-day moving average of $162.78. Wayfair Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $349.08.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steven Conine sold 4,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total transaction of $1,420,900.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 4,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total transaction of $1,427,169.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,560 shares of company stock valued at $64,999,805 in the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $153.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Wayfair from $260.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on Wayfair from $240.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen increased their price target on Wayfair from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Wayfair from $65.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.06.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.