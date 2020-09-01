BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 15,198 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,198 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 824.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 62,148 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,534,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

NUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Nucor stock opened at $45.46 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $58.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.35%.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $88,354.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $405,417.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,099,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.